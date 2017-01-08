Thomas Gibson Responds To ‘Criminal Minds’ Firing

After news recently broke that CBS has fired Thomas Gibson from his starring role on ‘Criminal Minds,’ the actor has officially responded.

“I love ‘Criminal Minds’ and have put my heart and soul into it for the last twelve years,” Gibson said in a statement given to TheWrap. “I had hoped to see it through to the end, but that won’t be possible now. I would just like to say thank you to the writers, producers, actors, our amazing crew, and, most importantly, the best fans that a show could ever hope to have.”

Gibson, who portrays FBI Special Agent Aaron Hotchner, was recently suspended from the show after a physical altercation with one of the show’s writers. After a creative dispute, Gibson reportedly kicked the writer during the spat.

CBS Television Studios released the statement on Friday, “Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from ‘Criminal Minds.’ Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date.”

The matter was first dealt with in the form of a two-episode suspension, but The Wrap stated that the writer complained to his agent about how the matter had been handled. That’s when CBS decided dismiss Gibson entirely.

Gibson initially responded to the situation in a statement on Thursday. He said, “There were creative differences on the set and a disagreement.” Gibson continued, “I regret that it occurred. We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have and always will.”

