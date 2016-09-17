This Shark Horrifically Jumps Out Of The Water Close To A Group Of Surfers

A group of surfers were shocked to see what had jumped out of the water behind them while catching some waves at Ocean Beach near San Francisco. Surfline‘s camera captured a large Great White shark jump out of the water.

Surfer Nick Masturzo saw the whole thing. As he was coming over a wave, entering the surfing line up, he saw a seven-eight-foot juvenile Great White breach not too far from where he and other surfers waited for their next run.

“I saw it straight on,” Masturzo said. “And when I saw that white belly go up and the super defined white of pectoral fins I knew what it was. I told everyone around me and went in. It was funny, some people were saying, ‘That’s not cool,’ but I would never say ‘shark’ on a small day to try to clear the water.”

Masturzo said that only a handful of surfers left the water after hearing about the shark. Everyone else continued to enjoy the day.

As it turns out, there has never been a documented shark attack at Ocean Beach. Back in 2005 a surfer did report being bumped by a shark, but that’s as far as it went. Regulars to those water say that there is an abundance of sea life around for the sharks to feed on, hopefully eliminating their willingness to try to catch a surfer.

Researchers at the Shark Research Committee think that the reason the shark breached was a way to communicate dominance to the other sharks in the area. Normally sharks breach when attacking food, but the committee doesn’t believe that was the case at Ocean Beach.

So, if there are other sharks in the area, perhaps Surfline will catch a few more on camera scaring off local surfers.

