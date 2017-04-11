Special Effects Spectacular ‘The Void’ Gets Three New Posters

Films like The Purge of The Conjuring come from relatively large movie studios so they can pull out all the stops when it comes to the types of effects they can pull off. From massive set pieces to highly choreographed action sequences, there’s virtually no limit to what type of scares can be pulled off. On the other end of the spectrum, small budget films like The Void must embrace tried and true filmmaking techniques to put gruesome effects on display, much to the delight of dedicated genre fans. The film, currently available on VOD in and select theaters, got a new bunch of posters that embrace its otherworldly atmosphere.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“In THE VOID, officer Daniel Carter (Aaron Poole) happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road while he’s in the middle of a routine patrol. He rushes the young man to a nearby rural hospital staffed by a skeleton crew, only to discover that patients and personnel are transforming into something inhuman. As the horror intensifies, Carter leads the other survivors on a hellish voyage into the subterranean depths of the hospital in a desperate bid to end the nightmare before it’s too late.”

The film has received much praise not just for its practical effects, but also for its surrealism, harkening back to films made by Italian filmmaker Lucio Fulci.

Will you be checking out the gruesome gore in The Void? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

