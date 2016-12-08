The Rock Punching People In The Face Supercut

Ranker has put together a lovely supercut video of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson punching people and even concrete walls in every single movie he has ever been in.

As it turns out, he punched a total of 9 people in Disney’s Escape To Witch Mountain, but only punched one innocent looking lizard in Journey 2 The Mysterious Island.

In one of his first movies, The Rundown, he punched a total of 11 people and concrete columns in the face, making it the movie with the most punches.

If you can punch things and look good doing it, why not?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a rock solid punch!

Whether your a fan of Dwayne Johnson for his wrestling days, or his step onto the silver screen as one of the top action movie leads of today – one thing is for certain – you’re a fan of The Rock. Now, at a solid 260 pounds, it’s no surprise that The Rock is meant for fight scenes, which has resulted in one particular trope in his movies – Punching people in the face. Nearly every movie that The Rock is in has a scene of him punching people in the face, and we here at Ranker Supercuts found them all (and organized them by the amount of face punches in each film)! This might just be the ultimate Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson supercut online.

So, join us as we… knock out… all of the times Dwayne Johnson hits people in the face in his movies! We’re sure this one will be… smash hit!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has plenty of films coming our way like Fast 8, Baywatch, Ramage, Doc Savage, and the Jumanji reboot where we fully expect to see him punching Kevin Hart directly in the face quite a few times.

Oh, and any other movie he feels like starring in.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.

