Terrifying Video Shows Bull Shark Attacking Spearfisherman

For those of you unfamiliar with the “sport” of spearfishing, it involves swimming around with a speargun and shooting it at unsuspecting fish who are merely trying to swim around and live their lives. Recently, a man posted a video of him engaging in the act of murdering animals when one of those animals, whose home he was in, swam in close to investigate, resulting in pure horror.

Despite the fact that sharks have been around for hundreds of millions of years longer than humans, they’re still pretty dumb. They often don’t know the difference between food and something that just looks like food, unless they swim in real close and give their potential food an inquisitive bite.

It looks like the bull shark in the video was trying to check out the diver, but considering the diver’s sole intent when he entered the water was to kill whatever he could find, he had a weapon with him that could do considerable damage.

As the fish swims in close, the diver jams the speargun down its throat, causing enough pain and agony for the animal to recoil while the diver swam away, narrowly avoiding a close encounter.

Luckily, the diver was unharmed in the incident, but clearly the fish was harmed severely. We say “luckily” in this case in the way you’d say, “Luckily, the burglar who came into my home was unharmed when he shot me with a speargun after wondering why he was there in the first place.”

Here’s hoping the shark survived the terrible encounter, as humans already kill hundreds of millions of sharks every year, as compared to less than ten human deaths a year that are the results of shark attacks.

[H/T Bro Bible]