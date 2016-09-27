Tennis Star Serena Williams Breaks Her Silence On Police Brutality

Serena Williams has stayed quiet on the subject of police brutality long enough.



The tennis legend is finally raising her voice and speaking out, vowing to use her platform to raise awareness. She took to Facebook to note her thoughts, retelling an event that happened to her just earlier in the day.

“Today I asked my 18 year old nephew (to be clear he’s black) to drive me to my meetings so I can work on my phone #safteyfirst,” Williams wrote on Facebook. “In the distance I saw cop on the side of the road. I quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit. Than I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend. All of this went through my mind in a matter of seconds. I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He’s so innocent. So were all ‘The others.’”

Williams went on to explain she doesn’t believe “everyone is bad,” realizing that it’s not about how far we’ve come, “but how much further still we have to go.”

“I am a total believer that not ‘everyone’ is bad It is just the ones that are ignorant, afraid, uneducated, and insensitive that is affecting millions and millions of lives,” Williams continued. “Why did I have to think about this in 2016? Have we not gone through enough, opened so many doors, impacted billions of lives? But I realized we must stride on ― for it’s not how far we have come but how much further still we have to go.”

She concluded by reflecting on her previous silence regarding the issue, pointing to the great Dr. Martin Luther King as her source of inspiration for finally breaking her silence.

“I than wondered than have I spoken up? I had to take a look at me. What about my nephews? What if I have a son and what about my daughters? As Dr. Martin Luther King said ‘ There comes a time when silence is betrayal’.”

“I won’t be silent.”

