Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Posts Hilarious Kim Kardashian Halloween Photo

Tennis superstar Genie Bouchard posted an outrageously funny picture on Tuesday showing her Halloween costume for this year.

The 22-year-old Canadian athlete sported a barely-there costume imitating Kim Kardashian’s infamous nude mirror selfie. She shared the snap on Twitter and Instagram, and even tagged the the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

😂 A photo posted by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:33pm PDT

Since sharing on Instagram, Bouchard’s humorous snap has gone on to receive more than 54k likes, and over 1k comments from her 1.1 million followers.

As Bouchard was busy rocking her Kim Kardashian outfit, many fans were dressed up as the tennis superstar.

She tweeted photos of her fans dressed up like her with the caption: “OMG YASSS YOU GIRLS ARE SO HOT.”

OMG YASSSS YOU GIRLS ARE SO HOT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DtegRBE6Ck — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) October 30, 2016

Bouchard wasn’t the only celebrity to rock Halloween this year. Internet famous weather woman Yanet Garcia shared a sexy snap dressed as Wonder Woman. Heidi Klum outdid herself as per usual. Also, Ryan Reynolds let pop singer Taylor Swift borrow his Deadpool costume.

While Genie Bouchard may be posting hilarious photos dressed like Kim Kardashian, the queen of social media has been noticeably absent on the Internet since the Paris robbery.

On Monday night, Kim Kardashian fooled her fans when she briefly shared three posts on Facebook before later taking them down.

Since the frightening robbery in Paris, Kim Kardashian West has been keeping an uncharacteristically low-profile on social media.

A source close to Kim recently told People magazine, “She is still figuring out her life.” The source continued by saying, “She still has no plans for any work appearances, but her outlook on life seems more positive,” and she has “calmed down a lot since the robbery.”

The reality star’s team has not yet released a statement in regards to why the Facebook posts were deleted shortly after being shared on the Internet.

Not only has Kim Kardashian teased her return to social media, but also she has been more adventurous in going out in public as she has surfaced several times since the robbery. She was recently spotted getting ice cream with her friend Jonathan Cheban, and the following night she attended her rapper husband Kanye West’s concert with her family.

