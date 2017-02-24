Javi Marroquin Reacts To Kailyn Lowry’s Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has reacted to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy announcement and the U.S. airman does not seem quite ready to talk about it.

On Thursday, the father-of-one took to Twitter to respond to his followers who were pestering him for information about the situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

lol y’all aren’t getting anything from me! 🤐 it will all play out. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017

I’m focused on Lincoln,work,and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 23, 2017

The first tweet read: “lol y’all aren’t getting anything from me! it will all play out.”

“I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that,” Javi wrote in the second tweet.

Instead of speaking out about Kailyn’s pregnancy, Javi chose to share an adorable pic of his son Lincoln taking a nap.

He posted the photo with the touching caption: “My son, follow your dreams, I’ll pick up the pieces for you…Love, your daddy.”

My son, Follow your dreams I’ll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

On Thursday, 24-year-old Kailyn Lowry revealed that she is pregnant with her third child. She has yet to announce who the father is, but she took to her blog to share the news that she is expecting.

“If you’ve googled my name the past few weeks, the speculation of so many things have surfaced — no one knows what’s true, what’s false and what really goes on in my day-to-day life. Since everyone can’t wait for the confirmation; here it goes. I am pregnant,” the post reads.

She continued by writing: “I’m sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time. I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

“Please know this was a choice I made, I already know some won’t agree but I’ve been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out,” she continued. “This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

Be sure to check out Teen Mom 2 Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.

What are your thoughts about Javi Marroquin’s reaction to Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy announcement?

Up Next:

[H/T Us Weekly]