Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Reveals Ultra-Strange Baby Photo

Jennelle Evans is the happy mother of three beautiful babies – well, one baby, one toddler, and a seven-year-old. Either way, the Teen Mom 2 star has been showing off adorable photos of the newest addition to her family, her daughter, on her Instagram page. Her most recent photo, however, has a lot of people scratching their heads.

Evans posted a pic of her, her fiancé, David Eason, and their little baby girl Ensley Jolie. In the photo, Eason is sitting on the edge of the bathtub feeding Ensley with a bottle. What makes the photo so strange is that Jenelle is sitting in the bathtub, which is filled with a milky water and unidentifiable leaves, completely clothed.

“Mommy life is the best life,” she captioned the photo, not giving anyone any insight as to what is going on.

Mommy life is the best life. 🌸 #Photoshoot #BabyGirl #EnsleyJolie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

Many of her fans took to the comments section to ask what the heck was going on. Some admitted that they were simply confused, others asked if she had had the baby in the bathtub, while others just hated the idea of sitting around in wet clothes. Some mothers even went on to say that bathing a newborn isn’t always a good idea.

Luckily, Jenelle has a few fans that kind of know what is going on, or at least they are speculating. They suggest that Jenelle is having a milk bath photoshoot for the family and that this particular photo was just a snap taken between staged shots. While anyone who knows what a milk bath photoshoot is will understand what is going on, the photo is still rather confusing to those who don’t.

Hopefully, once the photos of Ensley come back from this photoshoot they will shed some light on what is going on in this Instagram post.

