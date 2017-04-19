Kailyn Lowry Denies Sex Tape Claims, Ex Javi Marroquin Defends ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is putting certain nasty rumors to rest.

The outspoken MTV star took to Twitter to fire back after many people accused her of creating her own sex tape!

The rumors first swirled when a blind item on Crazy Days and Nights claimed, “The Teen Mom who can barely move her face at this point made a little homemade threesome video. The woman in it has it on her cell phone.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to accuse the 25-year-old of being the woman in question and Kailyn quickly defended herself. The Teen Mom 2 star took it lighthearted writing:

“Is this for real? Who comes up with this sh-t?” She later added, “Y’all aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. [I don’t know] where people come up with these rumors.”

Y’all aren’t seeing any sex tapes of me. Idk where people come up with these rumors 😂 — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) April 14, 2017

Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin came to her defense when he was asked about the possibility of an X-rated home movie.

“I don’t believe it,” he told Radar Online. “I don’t even need to ask Kail about that.”

This comes shortly after the 24-year-old admitted that, despite their previous drama, he and his ex-wife are on “great” terms.

“We are actually going really well,” Javi admitted a few weeks back. “Everything is behind us now and we’ve moved on. It’s all about the boys now and it’s great.”

A sex tape would come at the worst possible time as Kailyn, who is mother to Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, is pregnant with her third child. Kailyn hasn’t revealed the identity of the father, but all signs point towards her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Although she is keeping her baby daddy a secret, she is sharing photos of her baby bump.

Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I’m the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

