Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Calls Out Ex On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin have been going through a bit of a rough patch in their co-parenting arrangement, and the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to call out her former spouse.

The 25-year-old tweeted: “You can’t rely on someone who doesn’t want to be there.”

While Kailyn didn’t directly tag Javi, it’s safe to venture a guess that she is talking about him in the scathing tweet.

This isn’t the first time that Kailyn Lowry has posted cryptic tweets about Javi. Last week, she posted several messages on social media that were likely referencing her ex.

“I got the best advice last night, and the first thing I’m doing is cutting off the one who gave it to me [hand peace emoji],” she wrote in the first tweet.

The second tweet read: “Be careful who you show your emotions to. Those people can & will use it against you.”

Clearly, these tweets are quite vague. However, many fans were led to believe that Kailyn was throwing shade at Javi.

The MTV stars angry Twitter message comes only days after the episode of Teen Mom 2 that showed Javi breaking down in tears while discussing their relationship. He addressed how he felt upon returning home from his tour overseas with the armed forces.

“When I first got here, it was just hate,” Javi said. “It was hate in every inch of my body. I didn’t want to see her I had nothing to say to her. But as time goes on it’s just like alright, it is what it is and now we have to co-parent for Lincoln.”

He continued by tearfully saying: “It sucks going home to an empty house every f*cking day,” he said. “I’m sad that I don’t have my family anymore. I created an empire and that’s all gone. Everything. I had to start over completely when I got home. Everything is new. When I don’t have Lincoln I’m by myself. It sucks.”

Back in January, Javi also spoke out about whether he and Kailyn rushed into marriage. Even though their marriage fell apart, the father-of-one said that he doesn’t regret tying the knot with the reality star.

“I don’t regret marrying her,” he said. “Maybe we could’ve waited a little bit longer. I kind of feel like all our friends always say, ‘You’re only 19 years old, you guys haven’t seen life yet.’ But we got married and everything was great. Our marriage, it wasn’t always on the rocks. We did have a lot of fun, she was my best friend…So I don’t regret marrying young or marrying her period.”

Be sure to catch Teen Mom 2 on MTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Do you think Kailyn Lowry’s comments about Javi are out of line?

