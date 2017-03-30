Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Is Not Inviting Fellow Cast Members To Her Wedding

Jenelle Evans has spoken out about her upcoming wedding this fall, and the Teen Mom 2 star doesn’t have any plans to invite her fellow cast members from the MTV reality show.

“I just want it to be the people I’m closest with,” the 25-year-old said while talking with E! News. “I’m not too close of friends with any of them.”

“Only close friends and family [will be invited],” she said. Also adding that the wedding will be a “small, private” gathering.

The Teen Mom 2 cast aren’t the only ones that might not be in attendance for Jenelle’s wedding. The mother of three isn’t even sure if she plans on inviting her mother to the ceremony.

“The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly,” she said. “We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this.”

Evans also revealed further details about her big day, saying that she wants the wedding to be “backyard rustic themed” with a “sweet and Southern elegant” touch.

Earlier this year, Jenelle Evans gave birth to her third child. On January 24, Jenelle and her fiancé David Eason welcomed Ensley Jolie. She is Evans’ third kid, as she is the mother to seven-year-old Jace with her ex Andrew Lewis, and her two-year-old son Kaiser with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

In regards to who she does want involved in her wedding, Jenelle said, “I definitely think that Ensley will be old enough to be a flower girl alongside David’s daughter, Maryssa.”

Jenelle also wants her two sons involved as ring bearers.

“While reading our vows I would like the girls to be part of the bridesmaids and the boys to be part of the groomsmen,” she said.

As far as her dress, Jenelle wants a gown that is “little modern, unique, and fits well to my body shape.”

Even though Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer won’t be attending the wedding, the ceremony might be shown in the next season of Teen Mom 2 so at least the fans may get to see it.

