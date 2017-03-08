Tarek El Moussa ‘Leaves Nasty Comment’ About Christina’s New Beau

Just when we thought Flip Or Flop exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina were in a good place, Tarek has seemingly made a nasty personal comment about the man his ex is currently dating.

The 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram and went on the page of Gary Anderson’s daughter Kacey to leave a rather vile message, according to reports.

The Orange county-native posted a photo of herself with the contractor last week and Tarek wrote a comment that has since been deleted. Tarek commented, “Thank God those heart attacks didn’t kill him — he may make 60.”

The picture in question shows Kacey and Kristen wishing Anderson a happy birthday. She captioned the pic:

“Annual Sabatino’s birthday picture Happy Birthday to the greatest dad in the world. Thank you for everything you do for Kristen and I. Aren’t you so lucky to be given the only ladies you need in life.”

Annual Sabatino’s birthday picture 🎉 Happy Birthday to the greatest dad in the world. Thank you for everything you do for Kristen and I. Aren’t you so lucky to be given the only ladies you need in life 🤗😘 A post shared by Kacey Anderson💜 (@kaceyniicole) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

The claim is even more interesting as Kacey is not one of the 65 people Tarek follows on the social media network.

A production insider spoke up and said Tarek should know better as he has had his share of health issues in the past.

“Tarek’s had cancer, so he should know better than to write that about another man’s health,” the insider said. “But this is Tarek’s way of getting the last word.”

The source added that this isn’t really a surprise as this is typically Tarek’s move.

“It’s a classic Tarek move to say absurdly rude things. He doesn’t think before he speaks,” the source said.

His estranged wife Christina, 33, had moved on with show contractor Anderson after the split with Tarek but but they have also since called it quits.

Tarek and Christina were married in 2009 and announced their split in December. They have starred on the reality series since 2013. They share two children together, six-year-old daughter Taylor and 18-month-old son Brayden.

