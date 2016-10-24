Susan Williams Delivers Moving Speech About Robin Williams On Their Anniversary

On the day of their wedding anniversary, Susan Williams accepted an award on her late husband, Robin Williams’ behalf. While accepting the award, Susan gave a touching speech about Robin and his loving heart to the USO of Illinois in Chicago.

Robin was posthumously awarded the 2016 Angel Harvey Heart of a Patriot Award for his years of service to the troops through his tours entertaining those on duty. Not only did Robin visit 13 countries and performed to nearly 89,400 troops, but he was one of the first people to do such a tour for the men and women of the military.

According to Susan, Robin loved the military and completely supported the troops. So it would be a great honor for him to receive such an award from the USO.

In her speech, Susan spoke of the battle Robin had with the deadly Lew Body Disease that doctors didn’t know he had until he had passed. She likens his battle with this unknown disease to that of a troop on duty – “You may not know the whole picture yourself, just your current mission … This reminds me a lot of brain disease. Oftentimes the person afflicted doesn’t know what they are up against.”

As it turns out, not only was that day, October 22, Susan and Robin’s wedding anniversary, but it was also the 75th anniversary of the USO of Illinois. So, it was just perfect happenstance that Susan would be delivering a speech and accepting an award for Robin on that very day.

“It feels like Robin wanted me here on this day to celebrate with all of you, with our best man Bobcat Goldthwait, and with our maid of honor Jean Horn,” Susan said toward the end of her speech. “I also think my hone may have wanted me to put on a pretty dress and to just feel the love in this room tonight.”

This was one of the very few appearances that Susan has made since Robin’s passing in 2014.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com