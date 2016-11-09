Supernatural’s Misha Collins Chokes Up Talking About Election

Supernatural star Misha Collins posted an emotional video message following Tuesday night’s presidential election results.



Collins, who plays the angel Cass in Supernatural, took to social media after Donald Trump became the president-elect, providing viewers with his personal thoughts on how he plans to move forward.

“The political process is but one way to affect change,” Collins said in his Facebook video. “I am going to make movies, and change minds. I am going to spread a message of love and kindness that is infectious and I am not going to give up. I love this country too much.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by many in Hollywood, including Miley Cryus, who posted her own teary-eyed video following the election results.

Collins is far from the only one who to get emotional in light of Trump heading to the Oval Office. How do you feel about our new president?

[ H/T Facebook / Misha Collins ]