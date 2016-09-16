Super Troopers 2 Brings On Entourage’s Emmanuelle Chriqui

Super Troopers 2 has been making a huge media splash lately with behind-the scenes photos being released and the huge announcement that Rob Lowe will be starring as the lead. Well, add another big announcement to the list because Emmanuelle Chriqui will joining the cast. The film is currently being shot in Boston and Chriqui will play Genevieve Aubois, a French/Canadian cultural attaché focused on relations with the U.S.

The film’s director, Jay Chandrasekhar, has been waiting for this moment for a long time:

Emmanuelle and I met years ago and have been trying to work together ever since. With Super Troopers 2, we found the perfect part and our worlds have finally aligned.

This movie is a true testament to the fans coming in and backing a movie when it needs it. The Broken Lizard crew funded this movie through an Indiegogo campaign that raised over $4.5 million when the original goal was only $2 million.

Let’s be honest, we all want this movie. It’s great to see the cast firming up and hopefully some more plot details will be released soon, meow.

[H/T Deadline]