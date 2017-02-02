Super Bowl Budweiser Commercial Surprisingly Political

A week before the biggest sporting event of the year, Anheuser-Busch, creators of Budweiser, released their Super Bowl commercial online. The commercial is heartwarming and touching, speaking of what it takes to pursue the American dream. But, it also happened to touch on a serious and timely political debate happening around the world.

The commercial focuses on one of the founding members of the Anheuser-Busch team, Adolphus Busch. It follows the brewer as he makes the difficult journey from his home in Germany to the American city of St. Louis. It tells the story of an immigrant who created one of America’s most popular beers – and brands.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What makes this commercial so timely is that just before it’s release, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigrants and travelers from a number of countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Since it went into action, people all around the country gone out to protest, while others feel it’s necessary.

The Budweiser commercial not only addresses the fact that America is a country of immigrants, but it also talks about the hatred towards immigrants that has been part of our country since the beginning. When Busch arrives in New York, he is told to “go back home: and that he is “not welcome here,” which many are saying is exactly what Trump’s ban is saying to immigrants today.

“This is a story about our heritage and the uncompromising commitment that goes into brewing our beer,” Marcel Marcondes, VP of marketing at Anheuser-Busch said about the commercial. “It’s an idea we’ve been developing along with our creative agency for nearly a year.”

Since the commercial has been released online, many have criticized it, while others have been complimenting the company for its story. What do you think of the commercial?

More: EL James Teases Fourth Fifty Shades of Grey Novel | Manson Follower Bruce Davis Up For Possible Parole | Blac Chyna Unveils Even More NSFW Photos On Instagram

[H/T Los Angeles Times]