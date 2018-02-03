Pink Stopped Song During Pre-Super Bowl Concert Due to Flu Battle

Musicians, especially those who did not get their flu shot, are not immune to the flu virus. That includes Pink, who stopped a song in the middle of a pre-Super Bowl show Friday night.

While performing at Nomadic Live at the Armory in Minneapolis, Pink made it through “So What.” After that, the flu started to catch up with her, reports CBS News.

“So What” turned out to be her last song. She told the crowd she had the flu. Her children “cough into my mouth and I can’t stop them ’cause they’re so cute,” she said.

“I’m not going to sound like [crap] all night because you guys are going to help me,” she told the audience. “We’re going to rock the (expletive) out and have a good time.”

She then tried to sing the title track from her new album, Beautiful Trauma, but she could not make it through.

“I can’t do it. I hate this,” she told the crowd. “I can’t do that song. I’m sorry.”

Pink’s fans still complimented her on giving a good performance and fighting through the flu. The “Sober” singer thanked them on Twitter.

Thankyou for the kind words ❤️ https://t.co/FgBiHuOhYH — P!nk (@Pink) February 3, 2018

Pink needs to get her rest before Sunday because she is performing the National Anthem before Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. She got the flu before rehearsals started Friday.

“Trying to practice the flu away,” Pink wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Despite the illness, the Eagles fan is not going to let it stop her from singing the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?!” Pink continued. “I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win.”

Super Bowl LII kicks off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS