Student’s Spider-Man Reflexes Save His Life

You can call this kid a regular Spider-Man. Pablo Onoko is a college student like many others, but he’s got some impressive reflexes. The boy’s survival instincts were put to the test earlier this month after he avoid being crushed by a glass canopy.

Footage was caught of Onocko as he walked into a building in Resistencia, a northeastern city in Argentia. He was taking shelter from a gusty storm and can be seen greeting lobby’s security door while struggling to close the door. However, the two are then seen pausing for a moment before the security guard rushes away. Viewers can be seen looking up towards the ceiling before he dives off camera just seconds before a massive sheet of glass crashes to the ground.

The glass sheet cracks into untold pieces, but Onocko can be seen coming back into frame moments after it hits the floor. He rushes over to the guard before the security footage fades to black.

The student spoke with Minuto Uno about the harrowing ordeal and said that, “the world stopped for a second for me.” He continued, saying that being on the verge of death was something you can’t explain rightly and that he just reacted.

Onocko described the moment in more detail as well and recalled that he had been talking to the security guard about the storm. “I was talking to the guard because the wind would not let me close the [front] door,” the student said. It after shortly after that he heard the sound of the glass breaking away.

“The guard went running, the glass covered me completely,” Onocko described. “I thought it was going to fall on me, so I reacted quickly by jumping back and nothing happened to me…The shock it gave me was something you can’t believe.”

The student went on to share the security footage on social media where it’s since been picked up by news stations all over the world. Onocko said he “thank[s] God for saving [him] from this” and that the moment was truly a miracle.

Obviously, the boy was very lucky to escape without so much as a scratch. The unidentified security guard was also uninjured in the ordeal. So far, no word about the incident has been given by the building owners where the incident took place.

