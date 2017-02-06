Stranger Things Producer Says Barb Will Have A Heavy Impact On Season 2

The comeback rumors have long been squashed, and fans are well-aware that Barb is dead on Stranger Things. No matter how many people petition for her return, it’s been said that she won’t be coming back.

According to executive producer Shawn Levy however, Barb’s spirit will be alive and well during the show’s upcoming second season.

Executive Producer Shawn Levy reveals the fate of Barb in “Stranger Things” #justiceforbarb #OscarsLunch pic.twitter.com/D9sT5MnppF — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2017

Variety posted a clip of the interview on their Twitter account Monday morning, and Levy was asked about the Barb rumors.

He definitely said that she couldn’t be any more dead than she actually is, but that she will be a heavy influence on season two.

“Her memory, and the search for justice for her, is a big part of season two.”

Barb, you may be gone, but you’ll never be forgotten.

The second season of Stranger Things will air on October 31, 2017.

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.