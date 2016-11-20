Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Is Raising Money For The Shining’s Shelley Duvall

Stanley Kubrick’s daughter, Vivian Kubrick, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help out The Shining actress Shelley Duvall.



It’s been nearly 15 years since the 67-year-old actress has starred in a film, but a recent interview on Dr. Phil opened a new window for the world to see into her heart. On the show, Duvall revealed her struggle with mental illness. Now, the world is looking to give back.

Kubrick started the GoFundMe campaign in an effort to help the actress financially. So far she’s already raised more than $14,500 of her $100,000 goal.

“Like many older movie stars, embarrassed finances is not uncommon,” Kubrick wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Showing your love and support for Shelley Duvall by making a donation can start her back on the road to independence and perhaps back to health and for her fans, more superb performances!”

Kubrick went on to explain exactly why she embarked on this initiative, recounting how she first learned of Duvall’s struggle with mental illness.

“All of the funds raised on this GoFundMe account are going to Shelley Duvall,” Kubrick said. “Just to tell you more about why I started the fund. Lee Unkrich of TOY STORY fame has been writing a book about the making of The Shining. In his efforts to get an interview with Shelley, he spoke first with her friends, they said she was financially hard up and unwell and Shelley declined to do the interview. Neither Lee nor myself, had any idea how severe Shelley’s state of health was until Lee texted me a link to the Dr. Phil trailer 2 nights ago. We were both horrified. That’s when I fired off my 2 Tweets to Dr. Phil.”

The GoFundMe campaign has already been met with success, and we hope Kubrick is able to reach her goal of $100,000 for Duvall.

