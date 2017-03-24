Watch A Spring Break Brawler Throw Fists For Days

Spring Break is a crazy time. It’s like a week of living the “what happens in Vegas…” lifestyle, but it takes place everywhere there’s a beach. Sometimes emotions can run high and hot, due to both the heat and the fact that your brain is essentially floating vodka for 7 days straight. And that is what leads us to viral videos like this one.

The identity of the man doing his best impression of Wolverine’s berserker attack is unknown, however, so is the source of his unbridled fury.

Honestly. There is no given reason as to what set this guy off, but whatever it was literally everyone in his line of sight is guilty of it because he seems to just be throwing punches at anyone he can reach. Maybe someone in his direct vicinity stole his wallet and he figured the best way to handle it was to just punch everyone so that way he could be certain to knock out the thief. Seems like sound logic.

Speaking in Street Fighter II terminology, he’s like if Zangief had Blanka’s ferocity with Balrog’s hype-crew.

You can see that several dudes try to fight back but absolutely none of them have any luck taking down the Panama Beach Bruiser. They are at a disadvantage though because they’re not even remotely prepared to fight. They haven’t worked up the energy and momentum.

This dude decided in his mind that a fight was going to happen and nothing was going to stop him, so he psyched himself up and just started throwing fists. The other guys didn’t know they were gonna have to fight so they didn’t have time to mentally prepare. They were doomed to lose from the start. They never stood a chance.

[H/T: BroBible]