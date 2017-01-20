Sons Of Anarchy Creator Kurt Sutter Wishes His Wife ‘Happy Birthday’ In The Best Way Possible

If there is one thing a woman wants on her birthday, it is a sweet and touching message from that special someone. Sometimes, the right “Happy Birthday” message is better than most presents. This year, Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter nailed his birthday message to his wife.

Sutter and his actress wife, Katey Sagal, known for her roles in Married with Children and Futurama, have been married since 2004. The two regularly share adorable photos of each other on their Instagram accounts, as well as pictures featuring their children. But It was a post today for Sagal’s birthday that showed just how amazing Sutter is as a loving husband.

“Happy Birthday, wife. I wish I was a better gift. I love you. @katelous #marryup,” Sutter captioned a photo of Sagal making a kiss face at the camera.

If that isn’t an adorable message for his devoted wife, it’s hard to know what is.

Sutter, of course, is currently working on a series of projects, including, but not limited to the Sons of Anarchy spin-off series, Mayans MC, but also a series based on the Lucas Stand comics.

Sagal has recently spent some time reuniting with an old co-star from her days on 3 Simple Rules For Dating My Teenage Daughter. Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco used to play Sagal’s daughter on the sitcom and the two have reunited on BBT to play mother and daughter once again.

Happy birthday to Katey Sagal!

