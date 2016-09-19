Shahs Of Sunset Star In Hot Water For Contributing To Friend’s Zip Line Injury

Shahs of Sunset star Shervin Roohparvar might be in some serious trouble right now. He was allegedly involved in a bad zip line cord snapping while a woman was riding it, resulting in her breaking her back.

The California woman claims that Rooparvar and his friend Nima Nejat did not secure the line and take the proper precautions. The zip line started at the top of the pool’s upper deck, but was not all the way secure.

She also claims that the fall from the line knocked her out, fractured her vertebrae, gave her a concussion, and will leave her permanently disabled.

The report also states that Rooparvar and Nejat did not own the property, but since they do live there, they are responsible for what happens.

This sounds like a party trick gone wrong. Very, very wrong.

