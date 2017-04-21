A Runaway Tire Flies Through A Door And Nearly Takes A Man’s Head Off

Imagine this… You’re casually sitting around having a conversation with your pharmacist, maybe you’re discussing the side effects of a new medication you’re on and how you’re unsure if curing your restless leg syndrome is worth risking “unusual gambling-related urges,” when all of the sudden a tire, a freaking TIRE, comes smashing in behind you and nearly takes your head off.

That would be a pretty harrowing.

Well, that (almost) exact scenario happened to three unassuming men in a Turkish pharmacy recently.

Apparently, the tire flew off of a moving car, soared through the street and over the sidewalk, then bounced through the open front door of the building and hit two of the men. The third man was sitting safely behind a desk so he doesn’t appear to have suffered any injuries.

Once the immediate terror wears off, you can see confusion set in as the men try to understand what just happened.

It’s even kind of funny because they’re clearly so shocked and having a hard time fathoming what just happened that the gentleman who was sitting with his face toward the tire looks around behind himself, where the tire could in no conceivable way have come from, to try and understand where it came from.

That’s a pretty deep level of confusion.

It almost feels like a scene out of the 2010 horror/comedy Rubber, about a murderous sentient tire.

Now, this particular tire doesn’t actually speedball around sucker punching dudes in the head, rather it uses telekinesis to make thinks explode, such as small creatures and human heads.

Maybe this tire saw that movie and decided it was time for him to take action about the insolent humans. Or maybe it was just a freak accident that happened to be caught on camera. But ask yourself, do you really want to take that risk?

