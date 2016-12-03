Rogue Beaver Attacks Store That Sells Fake Trees

One rogue beaver got himself into a trouble after wreaking havoc on a store that sells fake Christmas trees.

This week at a dollar store in Charlotte, Maryland, law enforcement authorities were called to the scene to apprehend the adorable critter, but not before taking a few pictures. In the hilarious snaps, the beaver looks like he is looking for a tree, but then learns that the ones in the store are actually artificial. After this disheartening realization, the beaver then went on to trash the place.

Cpl. Yingling had a unique call for service when the suspect, pictured, was witnessed causing prop. Destruction at a store in Char. Hall. pic.twitter.com/6qKlu7tqA7 — St. Mary’s Sheriff (@firstsheriff) November 30, 2016

The beaver was seen standing on its hind legs with its front paws resting on an artificial Christmas tree complete with festive lights.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s department tweeted out several photos of the beaver. The pictures were shared with the caption: “Cpl. Yingling had a unique call for service when the suspect, pictured, was witnessed causing prop. Destruction at a store in Char. Hall.”

After the photos of the beaver spread like wildfire on the Internet, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s department took to Twitter to confirm that the animal was safely rescued and released.

“The beaver tweet may go viral! All joking aside, the beaver was safely rescued by animal control & was released to a wildlife rehabilitator,” the St. Mary’s Sheriff department wrote.

The beaver tweet may go viral! All joking aside, the beaver was safely rescued by animal control & was released to a wildlife rehabilitator. pic.twitter.com/0VyLXJPjxh — St. Mary’s Sheriff (@firstsheriff) November 30, 2016

The Sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post, “As a law enforcement officer, you just never know what your next call may be.”

Since posting the story on Facebook, it has been shared more than 2800 times and received over 2.5k likes.

Many Facebook users appreciated that the Sheriff’s Department shared this humorous story on social media.

Facebook user Jerry Beason commented on the photos: “I tip my hat to that officer having the idea to use this media format to communicate to the citizenry, the light side of the LEO experiences. We hear about the bad stuff. You obviously realize the communication barrier/misunderstanding that has always existed btw the two. This light heated gesture is what is needed desperately. Look at list of replies of people reaching out! Thanks for reaching out.”

Hopefully the beaver will find those trees that it was desperately searching for at the store.

