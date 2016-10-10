Rob Kardashian Goes Missing After Yet Another Blowout Fight With Blac Chyna

The drama between the couple just keeps getting more and more intense with every episode of Rob & Chyna. After a heated argument, Rob even went M.I.A. after arguing this his fiancé Blac Chyna does not “support” him.”

While the couple seemed to be doing really well when the episode kicked off, things gradually spiraled out of control after Chyna accused Rob of “texting b*tches.” Believe it not, the entire dispute was set off when Chyna dropped a french fry on the floor of Rob’s car.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Chyna accidentally dropped a waffle fry on the floor of the vehicle, Rob made a remark that Chyna needed to “choose one, the food or your phone, either or.” Rob’s 28-year-old pregnant fiancé did not appreciate the snarky comment.

As Rob continued to harp on the mistake, Chyna eventually erupted and let out all of her frustrations on her future husband.

“Why are you yelling, you psycho?” Rob Kardashian said. He then raised his voice and yelled, “You treat people like sh*t, you’re rude and you’re inconsiderate.”

Chyna shot back at her future husband, “Everybody knows that you’re a psychopath and you have a chemical imbalance.” She continued by snapping back at him that he was “lazy as f**k.”

Clearly, the issues between the couple are much more deep-seated than letting a french fry fall to the ground.

During an interview, Rob admitted, “There’s definitely a lot of frustration between Chyna and I.” He continued, “It’s pretty clear that Chyna doesn’t support me.”

Rob Kardashian then went on to delete all of his social media posts, disappear from the public eye, and even block Chyna’s cell phone number.

Chyna admitted to one of her friends after Rob went M.I.A., “Honestly, I’m just so tired and I just don’t know how much longer I can do this.”

Since the time of the episode, it appears that Rob and Chyna have squashed their beef and are now on better terms.

Do you think the drama has only just begun between Rob and Chyna or do you think they truly have resolved many of their issues already?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]