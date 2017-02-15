Ricki Lake Reveals ‘Beloved Soulmate’ Has Died After Mental Health Struggle

Ricki Lake’s ex-husband Christian Evans has passed away after a lengthy struggle with bipolar disorder.

Lake and Evans wed in 2012 and divorced in 2015, according to PEOPLE.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that my beloved soulmate, Christian Evans has passed,” Lake wrote in a social media post detailing the heartbreaking news. “The world didn’t understand this man, but I did. He succumbed to his lifelong struggle with bipolar disorder.”

“For anyone who has ever lost a family member or friend to mental illness, my heart goes out to you. I am a greater person for having known him and spent the past 6 and a half years of my life with him,” she continued. “He was a man of love and what mends my broken heart today is knowing that he is finally at peace and his spirit is free.”

She ended the post with, “Rest in peace, my love.”

Our thoughts are with Lake and Evans’ family at this time.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.