Richard Simmons’ Manager Makes Huge Announcement About the Fitness Guru

It looks like Richard Simmons might be returning to the spotlight sooner than anticipated! According to ET, the fitness guru is releasing a line of products and may consider coming out to promote them.

“All I can say, at least for now, is it is possible,” Michael Catalano, Simmons’ manager, said of whether Simmons would get involved publicly. “But it is yet to be determined, I would say.”

If he does decide to promote the products in person, the appearances would be the first the world has seen of Simmons since February 2014 when he stopped teaching classes at his studio in Beverly Hills, California.

“With the enormous outpouring of love and well wishes for Richard, we felt creating a thoughtful, inspiration-based line of products would be welcome,” a statement about the product line said. “Richard has always created products that helped people take better care of themselves and any new products will certainly be in keeping with Richard’s consistent message and mission.”

Simmons’ disappearance from the public left many people to worry about his wellbeing, some even went so far as to consider the fitness legend was being held hostage in his own home.

In reaction to all the commotion, Simmons issued a statement about his health and letting fans know he is ok.

“I love all the people who worry about me,” Simmons said. “But it was time for me to take some time to be by myself. For the last 40 years I have been traveling, teaching classes, and I had a knee injury, so I had a knee replacement, which was very difficult for me… I have really just been taking it easy, staying at home, working out in my gym and doing the things I haven’t done in a very long time.”



We think it would be great to see him out and about again!

This article originally appeared on Womanista.