Richard Simmons Posts Emotional Message On Facebook About Medical Emergency

Richard Simmons has been run through the rumor mill lately, but it seems like the fitness guru is doing really well these days, and he has some people to thank for it.

Richard took to Facebook to share his immense gratitude for the “wonderful” staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, where he recently was admitted for severe indigestion.

He also gave a shout-out to the LAPD for escorting him through the deluge of cameras that were waiting for hi when he returned home.

The 68-year-old’s troubles started about 2 months ago when the Missing Richard Simmons podcast debuted, purporting that he’d been “missing” for over 1,000 days.

The host, Dan Taberski, presented three possible explanations as to why the pop-culture personality, the most intriguing of which is that the 68-year-old is essentially being held captive by his live-in housekeeper.

This theory was supported by Mauro Oliveira, Simmons’ friend, and former masseuse.

After several people came to his defense and made statements to explain that Simmons simply wanted to a break from the limelight, the pop culture icon finally came out of reclusion to set the record straight and his social media presence has been a top priority ever since.

He recently shared another post where he said, “Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not “missing”, just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

It’s good to see Simmons is taking control of his own narrative and letting his fans know what’s going on in his life, instead of just sitting back and letting someone else control his story for personal gain.

