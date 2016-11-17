Priscilla Presley Reveals How Much Control Elvis Had Over Her Life

Elvis will forever be ‘The King.’ He is hands down one of the most talented musicians, if not the best, and performers in the history of rock n’ roll. A man of that stature cast a massive shadow to have to stand in – not easy by any means. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, is famous not just for being his wife, but for having a successful film career of her own. That being said, she has officially come out to reveal what is was like to have to live in the huge shadow of one of the most talented musicians of all time.

In her exclusive interview with Loose Women, Presley does not hesitate one bit about going into detail about her past marriage with Elvis. She delves into what it was like being automatically meshed with the other rock star wives and that they were nice, but that was just how it was done – they were “chosen” for her.

Presley also goes into detail about managing her life and what it was like missing out on the aspects of her age group of friend’s lives. She also shines a light on getting a high education on music from ‘The King’ himself.

She finally goes into saucy detail about Elvis’ friend group who sat her down and said, “What you see here, you do not share with anybody.” Morally wrong? Very much so. But it made her ‘one of the guys.’

Watch the full interview and leave your comments below on Presley’s take on ‘The King.’

