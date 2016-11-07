Police Officer Fired For ‘Vile And Disgusting Act’ Towards Homeless Man

A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was permanently relieved from duty after trying to make a homeless man eat a sandwich filled with feces.

Former police officer Matthew Luckhurst had been with the department for five years when he committed the “vile and disgusting act.” Luckhurst told another officer he picked up feces, put it in on bread and then placed the sandwich in a container for a homeless man. But instead of laughing it up, the other officer reported Buckhurst, leading to his termination.

Police Chief William McManus said the second officer told Luckhurst to retrieve the container containing the feces sandwich, but it’s unclear if he actually did. An internal investigation somehow verified Luckhurst’s claims and after the investigation closed, Luckhurst was fired.

Authorities have tried to locate the homeless man in question, but have been unsuccessful.

[ H/T ABC 7 ]