Police Hunt For Second Suspect In Double Murder Of Man With ‘White Power’ Tattoo And Girlfriend

Massachusetts police are on the hunt for a man they believe is connected to a brutal murder, and they’ve stated that they believe him to be “armed and dangerous.”

39-year-old Wes Doughty is wanted in connection with the grisly murders of 37-year-old Mark Greenlaw and his girlfriend, 39-year-old Jennifer O’Connor.

Greenlaw, whose chest was emblazoned with a large “White Power” tattoo, and O’Connor were found brutally mutilated in their Peabody, Massachusetts home on Saturday night.

Police did bring in 45-year-old Michael Hebb in connection with the crime, and he pleads “not guilty” to two counts of murder. His lawyer claims that he is cooperating with the authorities.

The bodies of the victims were discovered by an unnamed roommate, who stated that she discovered the bodies in the basement of the home they rented, wrapped up in plastic and carpet. She claimed that after she discovered them she ran out of the house and flagged down a passing car, the driver of which took her to the police station

When police arrived at the scene of the crime they discovered both victims had been shot but in addition to that their bodies were so horrifically mutilated that forensics teams had to use X-ray machines just to determine that it was really only two bodies and not more.

Police do not yet know how the alleged suspects and the victims knew one another, but friends and co-workers of Greenlaw called him, “one of the good guys.”

O’Connor’s father spoke out on her behalf, saying that she’d suffered through a litany of health issues, such as childhood leukemia, a stroke when she was a teenager, and even once dealt with a near-fatal flesh-eating disease. Her aunt Dorothy who described her as “beautiful,” and said, “I know she is at peace and with God. Please say a prayer for her.”

Greenlaw and O’Connor were engaged to be married, and are said to have been very much in love with one another.

At this time, police have not released a possible motive or any info on where they think Doughty might be heading or hiding out.

