Class President Gives Speech After Florida School Shooting

Julia Cordover, the senior class president at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said she and her classmates “will not be intimidated by evil” the day after 17 people were killed at her school in Parkland, Florida.

“They say home is where the heart is and yesterday, my heart was broken,” Cordover told the crowd gathered at a vigil for the victims Thursday night. “My home away from home was attacked brutally and tragically.”

“As senior class president, I am here to show our strength and ability to rebound,” she continued. “This is our home and this is where we will not be intimidated by evil. We have amazing students, awesome administrators and incredible teachers. Everyone at Stoneman Douglas holds a special place in my heart.”

When she heard the gunshots, she at first did not think it was possible for there to be an active shooter situation at her school.

“It seemed surreal, and my heart burns for those who lost a loved one,” she continued. “MSD has been a place of warmth and positivity for me. Words cannot describe my sorrow for the lives that have been lost.”

In the end, Cordover delivered a message of hope, telling those gathered that “changes need to start with us. We need to come together and be there for each other.”

She asked the crowd to put their hands over their hearts to feel the spark “that still burns inside, and together in our community, we create a flame. And that flame will bring that light, even in the darkest of days. See the light, be the light, stay positive, stay passionate, stay proud. Go Eagles, go Parkland.”

Before her speech, Cordover also read the names of all 17 people who died on Wednesday.

The victims included teachers and students. Aaron Feis, who was hailed as a hero by running towards the gunfire to save lives and shield others, later died from his wounds.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled last year. He used an AR-15-style rifle and tried to escape from the scene by blending in with the crowd after the shooting. He was later caught by police and was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. According to the police report, Cruz confessed to the shooting.