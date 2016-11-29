Parents Are Writing Apology Letters to Their Kids From Santa Because They Can’t Find Hatchimals Anywhere

The hottest toy of the Christmas season is most definitely the Hatchimal, and the furry friends are so popular, some parents are resorting to writing their kids apology letters from Santa because they can’t score the coveted creatures for their kids this holiday.

Sold out around the world, Hatchimals are stuffed animals that arrive in the form of an egg and eventually hatch based on how often a child plays with them. They go through three stages of life, and sing “Hatchy Birthday” between each stage. The plush playmates retail for $60, but are sold out everywhere and are fetching exorbitant prices online.

While some parents are still combing their nearest Toys “R” Us for the elusive Hatchimal, others who weren’t lucky enough to score one of the adorable animals can use one of several apology notes to their kids “from Santa,” with some asking the child in question to be patient until their Hatchimal arrives later than expected and others simply explaining that it’s not going to happen.

Hatchimals has released a statement saying that they have increased a production and a new batch of the furry creatures will be available in early 2017, WILX 10 reports, so for parents planning on giving their kids an IOU from Santa, this news is likely very welcome.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com