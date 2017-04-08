Parents Admit To Gifting Daughters To Man Who Allegedly Sexually Abused Them

A Pennsylvania mom and dad accused of “gifting” some of their nine daughters to a man who allegedly sexually abused one of them pleaded guilty to child endangerment on Thursday, PEOPLE reports.

Savilla Stoltzfus, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony of the third degree. Her 44-year-old husband, Daniel Stoltzfus, pleaded no contest to the same charge. The couple could receive sentences of up to seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000.

At the hearing, the Stoltzfuses admitted they were aware that 52-year-old Lee Kaplan, a spiritual advisor figure to the family, was having sex with their eldest daughter when she was a minor. The girl gave birth to two children by Kaplan.

The couple entered their pleas in front of Judge Jeffrey L. Finley, who postponed sentencing until May 30, which is Kaplan’s trial. He is charged with several sex crimes involving six of the couple’s daughters. The charges include rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault.

Prosecutors alleged that Kaplan befriended the then-Amish family in Lancaster County in 2003, supported them financially and helped them break free of their Amish way of life. In return, prosecutors allege, Kaplan was “gifted” six of their nine daughters, who were all minors when Kaplan allegedly began abusing them.

The girls were allegedly considered the “wives” of Kaplan, according to an affidavit of probable cause. One of the alleged victims told police that Kaplan said, “it was in the children’s best interest to become his wives,” the affidavit alleged. “Kaplan would have ‘dreams’ about them becoming his wives and Kaplan stated that this was what God wanted.”

“He argues that yes, he impregnated his wife, but the other allegations” are false, Kaplan’s defense attorney Ryan Hyde said. “A child advocate spoke with them and they didn’t make any claims, but when the detective and the district attorney talked to them after they talked to their mom, their stories changed.”

Hyde also said Kaplan “invested a lot of time in this family and I don’t think it was an insidious reason that he did that,” adding, “He actually legitimately cares for these people.”

Savilla alleged she seen Kaplan being inappropriate with her daughters on different occasions. She stated that she had a feeling that her daughters were having sexual relations with Kaplan given the fact that they were spending alone time in his room with him.

Kaplan reportedly convinced Savilla that he was God and that this was God’s will and she didn’t believe it was her place to stop it.

Detectives raided Kaplan’s home in Feasterville in June of 2016 after receiving an anonymous tip, police have said.

