Pamela Anderson Dons Leopard Skin Dress

Pamela Anderson turned heads and dropped jaws this past weekend in a sizzling leopard print dress that put her famous assets on full display.

On Sunday night, the 49-year-old blond bombshell spent a night out in Paris with her agent Jeremy Parra. While painting the town in the French capital, Anderson wore the animal print gown that flaunted her hourglass shape.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Pamela Anderson here.

The skintight ensemble featured a deep plunging neckline and cutoff mid-knee on the bottom to showcase her toned pins. She completed her look with a pair of chic black Christian Louboutin heels, according to Daily Mail.

When the former Baywatch star isn’t spending a night out in the City of Lights, she has been busy posting a slew of wildly steamy photos on social media. Earlier on Sunday, she posted a pic that showed her completely topless wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses.

She posted the pic with the caption: “I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then i thought there are so many people in the world there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that yes, it is true. I’m here and I’m as strange as you…Frida Khalo.”

I used to think I was the strangest person in the world, but then I thought there are so many people in the world there must be someone just like me who feels bizarre and flawed in the same ways I do. I would imagine her and imagine that she must be out there thinking of me too. Well I hope that if you are out there and read this and know that yes, it is true. I’m here and I’m as strange as you .. Frida Khalo A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Mar 19, 2017 at 4:14am PDT

Pamela Anderson also shed light on her rumored relationship with Julian Assange. Check out her lengthy post about the “sexy” Wikileaks founder here.

To keep up with Pamela Anderson, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Pamela Anderson’s sexiest look in recent weeks?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]