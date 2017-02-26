89th Academy Awards: What Time Do The 2017 Oscars Start?

What time do the Oscars start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do the Academy Awards start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2017 Oscars begin.

Happy Oscars Morning! Who are you most excited to see today? A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Here is what you need to know:

The Jimmy Kimmel hosted 2017 Oscars are live on ABC tonight, February 26th, at 8:30 PM Eastern & 5:30 PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? The Red Carpet start time for the 2016 Academy Awards is 6 PM Eastern & 3 PM Pacific.

Now that you know when the 2017 Oscar Awards begin, have you checked out who is nominated for what?

Are you getting dressed up for the 2017 Academy Awards?

Is this the year of Moonlight, or will La La Land sweep the show? Will Lin-Manuel Miranda and his EGOT? The only way to find out is to follow along during the 2017 Oscars!

Some signs that you are in the Dolby Theatre or on the Red Carpet A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:10am PST

