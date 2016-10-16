Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Welcome Daughter Daisy Josephine

There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl. ❤️ A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Oliva Wilde has given birth to her second child, Daisy Josephine. This is Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ second child together.

The new-again mom shared a photo of Daisy sleeping on a giant blanket with the caption, “Here goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.” She’s not even a week old and she’s already empowering.

In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Wilde opened up about raising her daughter. “I hope to raise a child who values people for what’s within them, and yet I hope he experiments with his own identity and who he wants to be,” she says. “I look forward to helping him feel that type of confidence growing up…I’m grateful now that my parents let me go through my own process of self-discovery, and I think you can’t restrict kids in that way. They have to make mistakes, play, and then figure it out in the end.”

The world found out Wilde was carrying a baby girl when she took to social media to talk about the Trump and Billy Bush scandal that has recently surfaced on the internet saying, “As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump.”

Congratulations to the new family of four.

