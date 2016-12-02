Oldest Living Person In The World Celebrated Her Birthday

If you want to know the secrets to living a long life, then just ask Emma Morano, who just turned 117 years old. Morano is the oldest person in the world, and is the last person living to have been born in the 19th century.

The year she was born the Bronx Zoo opened, Vice-President Garret Hobart died in office, and Cuba gained its independence from Spain. Needless to say, Morano has seen a lot happen during her life. Today, she is spending her time at home in Verbania, Italy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morano believe that her long life was the result of three very important factors. The first is that she was blessed with good genes. Bother her mother and her sisters lived beyond 90. The second is her diet of two raw eggs and one cooked egg, every day. The third factor is that she had the ability to leave her abusive marriage in 1938 after her son passed away.

The previous owner of the “oldest person in the world” title was American Susannah Mushatt Jones. She recently passed away at the age of 116.

Happy birthday to Emma Morano, and many more to come.

Next: Watch: Kate Gosselin Was Sent Into A Panic At Her Sextuplets’ 12th Birthday Party, Internet Mocks Ivanka Trump For Celebrating Her Son Theodore’s Eight-Month ‘Birthday’, Remembering Bruce Lee On His Birthday

[H/T Elvis Duran]