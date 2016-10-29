Nurse Dresses NICU Patients As Superheroes

Halloween is a great time of year to be a kid, getting to dress up like your favorite character is the best. But some little ones don’t get the chance to dress up and go trick-or-treating. One nurse in a North Carolina NICU decided that her little patients should get to dress up like the superheroes they are for their first Halloween.

Nurse Katie Windsor always tries to do something special for her patients and their families for the holidays. It isn’t easy leaving a newborn baby in the hospital while the family is away at home, but in some cases it’s necessary. So, Windsor tries to help by making the holidays feel, at least a little normal.

“I was on Pintrest looking around for ideas and I saw something that sparked an idea,” she said. “I thought these little babies need to be superheroes because they already are little heroes.”

Windsor set to work. The 35-year-old mother of two spent her extra time crocheting little superhero capes and masks for the 17 babies that she knew would be spending their Halloween in the NICU. The superheroes included Batman and a set of twins dressed as Superman and Supergirl.

After she dressed her heroes, she held a photo shoot for the little ones and sent the photos to their parents. The photos are also posted on the Catawba Valley Medical Center Facebook page.

“I had been trying to find a costume but couldn’t find anything small enough,” said Emily Sauceda, whose son, dressed as Batman, was born weighing two pounds, but is now up to six. “Being in the NICU is hard, it’s a difficult situation, but this made us feel like regular moms and dads.”

Windor’s costumes did exactly what she hoped for, all of the parents are so appreciative of her efforts. Moving forward, Windsor hopes to create enough little hats for her patients for Christmas.

