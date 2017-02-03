New Horrifying Scientific Report Details How The World Might End

We all love a good apocalyptic action film. Whether it’s erupting volcanos, giant meteors, or massive tidal waves washing away whole cities, we flock to theaters to watch the destruction. But are there really threats out there to our entire human existence? Scientists from The Future of Humanity Institute say yes, and they’ve even outlined them for us in a new report.

According to Professor Nick Bostrom, from the FHI at Oxford University, the three main threats to the human species, in no particular order are: Nuclear War, Extreme Climate Change, and Global Pandemics, or diseases such as Ebola or Zika.

So think less Deep Impact and more Outbreak, or The Day After Tomorrow.

The lead author of the report, Sebastian Farquhar, stated, “As the Ebola and Zika crises showed, managing pandemics is a global responsibility. But too much planning is still national, and little attention is paid to worst-case scenarios including risks from deliberately engineered pathogens.”

While the whole thing is liable to feel terribly bleak, Farquhar does add that, “Disease, climate change, and nuclear winter don’t respect national borders.” Therefore… “International cooperation on global risks is more important than ever.”

All this comes on the heels of world “Doomsday Clock” moving 30 seconds closer to midnight.

Maybe some of those apocalyptic flicks were onto something this whole time…

[H/T: New York Post]