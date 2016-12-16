New DNA Update Revealed For JonBenet Murder Investigation

An update has emerged involving the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation. In a news release on Wednesday, law enforcement officials in Boulder, Colorado explained that the investigators will be using a new DNA testing that could help solve the crime.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the death of JonBenét Ramsey, the Boulder Police Department continues to discuss and evaluate evidence with the Boulder District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation,” the police department said, according to People.

“With the emergence of new DNA testing technology, the Boulder Police Department is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to determine if this new technology could further this investigation.”

In October of this year, two news outlets teamed up for a joint investigation into the murder case. They managed to discover that there were several potential flaws in the interpretation of the DNA evidence in the case, according to NBC News.

DNA testing conducted in 2008 concluded that JonBenet’s family, including her parents and brother, were not guilty of murder.

The police won’t be releasing any information regarding their findings “until there is new information to announce.”

On the morning after Christmas in 1996, JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family’s home. JonBenet was wearing pajamas when she was found, and the authorities discovered that she was beaten and strangled.

She was only 6 years old at the time of her murder, but no one was ever charged in her killing.

One of the theories developed by the investigators pointed to an intruder breaking into the house and killing JonBenet. The other theory suggested that a family member murdered her. However, JonBenet’s immediate family members were not suspects in the case.

“What I am confident about is that the Ramsey case is more than a DNA case, and to ever have a prosecutable case, we have to have several different pieces of evidence come together,” Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett said in the statement. “DNA would be a part of that and additional testing might give us new information that could be helpful to the investigation, however I don’t expect that DNA test results alone will definitely solve or prove the case.”

Despite the fact that JonBenet’s parents, John and Pat Ramsey, were cleared in the investigation; Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner said back in 2015, “Exonerating anyone…is absurd.”

Most recently, the case has been brought back into the spotlight. Earlier this year, there was a CBS two-part special made about the investigation as well as a Lifetime movie.

Also, JonBenet’s brother, Burke Ramsey, was the focus of a documentary called The Case of JonBenet Ramsey. He was only 9 years old at the time of his sister’s death.

In The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, Dr. Werner Spitz and a panel of investigators crafted a theory that Burke accidentally killed his sister. After the documentary aired on television, Burke Ramsey filed a $150 million defamation lawsuit against Dr. Werner Spitz.

What are your thoughts about this new update about JonBenet Ramsey’s murder investigation?

