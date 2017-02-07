Netflix Library Growth In 2016 Was Better Than We Thought

Over the last several years, many of Netflix‘s subscribers have expressed their irritation that the streaming service company has drastically reduced the amount of movies and TV shows available. However, a new study found that Netflix’s library had much better growth than anyone thought.

Not only have subscribers criticized Netflix for decreasing the available content but also they have lashed out at the company claiming that the quality of movies is not as good as it used to be. On a monthly basis, the primary complaint from Netflix users is that the company is taking away quality films and replacing them with sub-par content.

A study conducted by Streaming Observer discovered three major findings about Netflix’s library.

1. The streaming giant actually had a net of 81 movies added in 2016. Over the course of the last year, 587 movies came to Netflix while 506 were taken away.

2. The quality of movies only slightly dipped in the last year.

3. The highest rated flicks added to the streaming service were The Shawshank Redemption and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Runnin’ Down a Dream.

Here’s the methodology behind Streaming Observer’s findings:

“To begin, we tackled movies, the largest segment on Netflix. We included documentaries and made for TV movies. Pretty much anything that wasn’t a television series. After compiling monthly lists from the year of all movies arriving and leaving, we then looked at each movie’s Internet Movie Database (IMDb) rating. Those user-submitted ratings are on a scale of 10, with 10 being the best. From there, all we had to do was calculate the average scores of the movies Netflix added versus the ones that left the service in 2016.”

Other fun facts were that the lowest rated movies added to Netflix, according to IMDB’s scoring system, were Jaws: The Revenge (2.9) and Dark Web (2.6).

Most recently, you have likely noticed that Netflix has been focusing more on producing its own shows and films. In fact, the company announced its plans to spend $6 billion in 2017 on original content.

Because the streaming service has been so focused on creating new shows and movies, some subscribers have claimed that the quality of the other available content has suffered.

In conclusion, this latest study of Netflix’s library has found that there actually was neither a major dip in quality nor quantity in 2016.

Are you surprised by the Netflix’s library growth this past year?

