Missing Baby Found Alive, Family Under Investigation

A frantic search for a missing baby in Atlanta ended with an entire family being investigated.

11-month-old Durante Cochran disappeared from his home Wednesday night around 9 pm, he was found in a wooded area almost 12 hours later under suspicious circumstances, Channel 11 Alive reports.

His whole family who lived in with him in a the house were questioned by FBI. His 6-year-old brother, Stanley, says he gave the baby a bottle and then he, Durante, and their grandmother fell asleep on the couch. Two hours later he woke up to find his baby brother gone and the front door open.

“I don’t know who got him!” Stanley cried.

Around 9 o’clock the next morning, after police, family, neighbors, and a team of trained search and rescue dogs searched all night, Durante was found by a neighbor,

“I was a nervous wreck and I’m still a nervous wreck,” Valarie Victom said. “I reached out and grabbed him.”

The police were overjoyed to have the baby safely in their arms but soon those feelings of joy turned to suspicions as they delved deeper into the case.

Police had been called to the house where Durante and Stanley lived more than 120 times in the past two years. The house was currently without power and the boys’ mom had a warrent out for her arrest for child neglect. She was later found and arrested along with another adult living in the house for probation violations.

There were five adults and five children living in the small house. All five children were removed from the home and placed into state custody where they will remain as the investigation is under way.

This story first appeared at Womanista.