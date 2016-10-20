Michigan Couple Collapses And Dies Right Before Eating Taco Bell

Right before a married couple from Michigan was about to eat their food from Taco Bell, they tragically collapsed and died at their apartment.

On Tuesday night, the bodies of 28-year-old Cameron Hulet and 20-year-old Courtney Hulet were discovered at their home in Dundee, Michigan, according to Daily Mail.

The investigators on the case are not entirely sure as to what happened in this horrible incident. However, toxicology tests that will be conducted as part of the autopsy by the Monroe County medical examiner will determine the cause of death once the results are available.

According to the Dundee police, Cameron and Courtney were just about to eat a meal from Taco Bell at their home on Riley Street when they suddenly passed away.

Dundee Village manager Dave Uhl told the Monroe News, “It’s really a puzzle.” He said, “There is no indication as to what happened. It’s a mystery.”

Near the married couple’s bodies, the police discovered a pound of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia on the kitchen table, according to Chief Opperman. The food was untouched when the first responders arrived at the scene.

The drugs appeared to be in the process of being divided up with the intentions of selling the marijuana.

The investigators did not discover any signs of physical trauma on either Cameron or Courtney’s bodies, and there were no signs of a third party being involved or that there was forced entry into the home.

Mr. Hulet was found lying on his side, and Courtney was found facedown.

A neighbor living in the triplex was the first person to report their deaths.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the neighbor went to the couple’s apartment to hang out with the couple. The neighbor found them lying on the floor, and initially believed they were asleep so she then left the apartment.

Three hours later, the neighbor returned and found the pair lying in the same exact position. She then called the police to report their deaths.

The young couple had only been residents of Dundee for the past six weeks. The Hulets moved several times to various areas over the years.

Cameron Hulet has a criminal history in Monroe County that dates back about ten years. Some of the charges on his record include possession of marijuana, driving violations, and assault.

