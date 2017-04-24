Mel B Speaks Out With New Details About Those Threesomes

The ongoing divorce drama between Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte continues to spiral out of control as the America’s Got Talent host has spoken out about the sexual relationship she had with the family nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

The 41-year-old former Spice Girl does not dispute the claim made by the nanny that she, Belafonte, and Gilles engaged in 3-ways on multiple occasions over the course of 7 years, according to TMZ. However, Mel B accused the other two of crossing the line by sleeping together without her involved in the action.

Sources close to the mother of three say that after Belafonte hired Lorraine Gilles, he convinced her and Mel B to engage in threesomes. Mel B accused Belafonte and Gilles of sleeping together without her knowledge which resulted in their 3-way arrangement being broken.

In Mel B’s court filings, she claims that Gilles and Belafonte had an affair and that he got her pregnant. The singer then accused Belafonte of forcing Gilles to have an abortion.

German national Lorraine Gilles recently slapped Mel B with a defamation lawsuit. In the court documents, she accused Mel of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Gilles, now 26, claims that the Mel B portrayed her as a “homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist.”

Gilles says that Mel B “seduced” her, a “naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student… with alcohol, fame and casual sex.”

Lorraine also claims Mel would often film their sexual encounters. The nanny said she is “personally aware” of several “sex tapes” both Mel and Stephen recorded that show the three of them “having consensual group sex.” Gilles also says that she witnessed Mel B and Stephen “bring different women into their home and engage in group sex” while she looked after their kids.

One of the women that was reportedly asked to join in with Mel B and Stephen in a three-way was pop superstar Rita Ora. However, the “Body On Me” singer reportedly turned them down.

In her lawsuit, Lorraine also accuses Mel B of being a liar. She says that Mel made her accusations “with knowledge of their falsity or with reckless disregard of the truth.”

Despite Lorraine Gilles’ statements, Mel B is now doubling down and insisting that Belafonte impregnated the nanny.

