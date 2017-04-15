WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Trump Protesters And Supporters In Berkeley

Donald Trump protester and supporters had an epic blowout in Berkeley, Calif. on Tax Day and the epic brawl was caught on camera.

According to TMZ, a group of anti-Trump protesters marching for Tax Day, in an effort to get the president to release his taxes, reportedly clashed at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Park with Trump supporters holding their own “Patriot’s Day” rally.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scene is insane with countless demonstrators exchanging blows. In the video we can see pedestrians swinging helmets, skateboards, weapons and homemade shields.

Law enforcement sources told the publication multiple arrests were already made and there will most definitely be more. Berkeley police reports several prohibited items were removed from the park.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, said he came from Montana with about 50 others to protect Trump supporters. They were joined by bikers and others who vowed to fight members of an anti-fascist group if they crossed police barricades.

The items encountered at the protest that are prohibited have included flagpoles, a knife, a stun gun, helmets and signs and flags attached to poles.



Here are some of the prohibited items that have already removed from the park today. https://t.co/3qx3smYwgk pic.twitter.com/A70VCxFYEu — Berkeley Police (@berkeleypolice) April 15, 2017

More News:

[H/T TMZ]