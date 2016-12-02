Mandy Moore Reveals New Details About Her Two Brothers

Mandy Moore has decided to open up about something that she has never discussed before in the public eye.

In her interview with Byrdie, The 32-year-old This Is Us actress talked about about her two brothers being gay and also discussed her mother leaving her father to be with a woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Towards the end of the Byrdie interview, Moore gets beyond personal and lets fans get a glimpse into her upbringing and home life:

I’ve never really talked about this, but my parents are divorced. My mother left my father for a woman. And both of my two brothers are gay.

She also did not shy away at all about her parents and how they did such an amazing job with raising their family:

My parents loved each other; they did an incredible job raising all of us.

It’s an awesome thing to see an interview dig this deep and allow a star like Mandy Moore to really open up and connect with her fans.

We cannot wait to see what else the talented actress has in-store for us next!

[H/T Just Jared, Byrdie]