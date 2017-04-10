Mama June Rushed To Hospital After Crashing Sugar Bear’s Wedding

Not long after debuting her new slimmed down look at her ex Sugar Bear’s wedding, Mama June was rushed to the hospital due to “excruciating pain.” The reality star who recently underwent a massive physical change through multiple cosmetic surgeries and an intense workout regimen was noticeably in a lot of pain and urgently in need of medical care.

June awoke to severe abdominal pain and cried out, “This pain I’ve never felt in my whole damn life.” She was concerned that something had gone ‘really wrong’ with her post-operation healing.

She yelled for her daughters, “Pumpkin, Alana, come here! My stomach, like I can’t even get up.”

Even through the pain, June tried to remain calm out of cautiousness, in case there was an “internal problem,” which could mean “a blood clot or a leakage in the [gastric] sleeve” following her operations.

They get her in an ambulance and as it drives off Alana screams, “Oh my god, mama! This is not good at all.”

All of this went down on the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, her reality show documenting her journey from weighing 400lbs, through surgeries and exercise, and finally revealing the final product to the world.

